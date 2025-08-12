TKO Group’s chatter surged 3,600% in 24 hours after Paramount Skydance Corp. secured the U.S. rights to the company’s UFC.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.30% lower at 21,385 on Monday. Nvidia dominated tech news following reports that the U.S. is demanding 15% of the chipmaker’s and AMD’s (AMD) revenue from China as a condition for approving their export licenses. TKO Group Holdings, Monday.com, and Sea saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits among tech companies in the last 24 hours. Here’s a detailed analysis of how retail responded to the three stocks in the news:

1. TKO Group Holdings Inc.(TKO): The media conglomerate saw retail chatter surge 3,600% in 24 hours after Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) secured the U.S. rights to the company’s UFC in a seven-year agreement valued at $7.7 billion.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory, while message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ (85/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

TKO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TKO Group stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

2. Monday.com (MNDY): The software company saw retail chatter increase 2,613% in 24 hours after co-founder and co-CEO Roy Mann said that the company is feeling some impact from Google's algorithm, resulting in a slowdown in the market.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (90/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘extremely high’ (99/100) message volume levels.

MNDY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Monday.com stock traded over 2% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

3. Sea (SE): The firm behind the Shopee e-commerce and Garena gaming platforms popular in Southeast Asia saw its retail chatter rise 2,000% in 24 hours. The company reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter (Q2) on Tuesday morning.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ (70/100) from ‘low’ levels in the last 24 hours.

SE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Sea stock traded over 8% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

