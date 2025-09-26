Tiziana said that TZLS-501 may offer therapeutic advantages in managing acute and chronic inflammatory conditions.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) rose 2% by Thursday afternoon after the company announced that it will advance its second asset, TZLS-501, and pursue non-dilutive funding strategies for its development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TZLS-501 is a fully human anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody or a biological therapy that blocks the action of interleukin-6 protein. Tiziana sees potential to develop it as a monotherapy or in combination with its lead candidate, as well as with other anti-inflammatory and anti-infective agents.

The company stated that TZLS-501 may offer therapeutic advantages in managing acute and chronic inflammatory conditions where excessive IL-6 signaling plays a central role, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), systemic lupus erythematosus, and various types of cancer.

The company also stated that it will continue to advance intranasal Foralumab as its lead program, not diverting resources or focus from it. The firm is currently evaluating Foralumab in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath surrounding nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing numbness, vision problems, muscle weakness, balance issues, and fatigue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TLSA stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

TLSA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:37 p.m. ET on Sept. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user believes that the stock has “so much potential.”

Tiziana said on Thursday that the recent acquisition of Tourmaline Bio by Novartis for about $1.4 billion validates the importance of IL-6 therapeutics. The acquisition, announced earlier in September, includes Tourmaline’s Pacibekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets IL-6, which is being evaluated as a treatment option for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

“With recent market developments, we feel it is an opportune time to explore TZLS-501’s development,” said Tiziana CEO Ivor Elrifi.

TLSA stock nearly tripled in value this year.

Read also: Eli Lilly Terminates A Study Of Bimagrumab In Obesity

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<