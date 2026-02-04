The operator of Tinder and Hinge dating apps reported Q4 results above expectations.

Match reported 2% growth in revenue and 40% growth in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, driven by strength in its Hinge business and improvement in Tinder.

Match’s 2026 revenue forecast came in below analysts’ targets, although the management gave upbeat commentary regarding Tinder's ongoing turnaround.

Stocktwits sentiment for MTCH shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Match Group stock jumped by over 7% in early premarket on Wednesday, after the dating apps group reported fourth quarter results that surpassed expectations and showed improvement for its mainstay Tinder platform.

Match has been working to revive Tinder, whose sales have declined over the past few quarters. The company is in the midst of launching new products and safety features, with a particular focus on Gen Z. “The early indicators give us confidence in our strategy,” Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff said.



Source: Match Group Q4 Investor Presentation

Strong Q4 Results, But 2026 Forecast Disappoints

Total revenue rose 2% to $878 million in the December quarter, beating estimates of $871.7 million from FactSet. Adjusted profit increased by over 40% to $0.83 per share, also higher than expectations of $0.59.

Tinder’s direct revenue rose 3% to $463.8 million, and paying users fell 8% to 8.8 million. Hinge’s direct revenue rose 26% to $186.5, and paying users increased 17% to $1.9 million. Match Group also operates apps such as OkCupid and Plenty of Fish.





Match Group expects full-year revenue of $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion. That came in below analysts' average expectation of $3.59 billion.

Analyst, Retail Reaction

CFRA Research said it views Tinder's ecosystem healing as the most important development, noting that engagement quality metrics improved despite direct revenue declining and paying users falling.

MTCH is in the middle phase of its turnaround with encouraging early signals, though payer trends need to improve before a re-rating, the research firm said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MTCH shifted to ‘bullish’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘neutral’ the previous day. “$MTCH Worth a long here on a great quarter with a tight trailing stop loss at $29.75,” said a user.

Match has been among the more dull stocks in the market. It has declined about 10% so far this year, after falling 1.3% over 2025. Match shares are down by about 85% from their peak in October 2021.

