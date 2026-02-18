The multi-year licensing agreement with the Danish brewing giant will allow Tilray to produce and distribute several Carlsberg beer brands in all U.S. channels starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) on Wednesday announced that it has secured exclusive rights to brew, market, and distribute several Carlsberg beer brands across the U.S. beginning in 2027.

Tilray is a diversified global consumer goods company and the fourth-largest craft beer brewer in the U.S.

Expanding U.S. Beer Presence

The multi-year licensing agreement with the Danish brewing giant will allow Tilray to produce and distribute Carlsberg, Carlsberg Elephant, 1664, and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc beers in all U.S. channels starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The deal includes an initial five-year term and may automatically renew for another five years if performance targets are met. Tilray will use its brewing facilities, sales teams, and commercial networks to locally make and grow the market reach of these imported beers.

Following the announcement, Tilray Brands’ stock traded over 4% higher by Wednesday mid-morning.

Strategic Benefits For Tilray

The licensing agreement is expected to deliver immediate scale and revenue as soon as it goes into effect.

“By combining Carlsberg’s iconic global brands and proven brewing heritage with Tilray Beverages’ U.S. operational scale, quality standards, and national commercial team, we are well positioned to expand Carlsberg’s presence in the premium European segment and drive long-term growth in the U.S. beer market.” -Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray

This expanded portfolio may help strengthen Tilray’s distributor relationships, broaden national chain offerings, and enhance its standing in the U.S. beverage category.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

A bullish Stocktwits user lauded the partnership.

TLRY stock has declined by over 12% in the last 12 months.

