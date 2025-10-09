The company said that it reduced its total outstanding debt by $7.7 million in the three months in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet.

Shares of Tilray Brands (TLRY) soared 15% in the pre-market session on Thursday after the company reported adjusted net income of $3.9 million for the first quarter, marking a turnaround from a loss of $6.1 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The company’s net revenue increased 5% to $209.5 million in the quarter, driven by a rise in cannabis net revenue.

The firm also said that it reduced its total outstanding debt by $7.7 million in the three months in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $264.8 million.

