ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok, reportedly plans to initiate a new employee share buyback program, which would place the tech giant’s valuation at or above $330 billion.

According to a Reuters report citing individuals familiar with the matter, employees are likely to be offered $200.41 per share in the buyback, marking a 5.5% increase from the previous round earlier this year. At the time, the shares were valued at $189.90, giving the company a valuation of around $315 billion.

