The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share and announced a 2:1 bonus issue

Thyrocare Technologies’ stock hit an all-time high in early trade on Wednesday, before paring some of the gains, after the company posted a strong second-quarter print.

Sublime Q2 Results Boost Stock

Thyrocare Technologies reported a net profit of ₹48 crore for the July–September quarter, marking an 80% surge year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from operations rose 22% to ₹216.53 crore compared to ₹177.36 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by higher testing volumes and continued growth in diagnostic services.

Consolidated EBITDA climbed 48% with the EBITDA margin at 33%.

Its franchise revenue from the pathology business grew by 20%, while partnership revenue climbed 35%.

The company’s board approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the financial year 2026 and announced a 2:1 bonus issue of shares, even though the record date has not been set yet.

Thyrocare, India’s largest processor of diagnostic test volumes, processed 53.3 million tests in Q2 FY26, a 21% increase. The company also remains debt-free with net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.

The company also opened four new laboratories in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir during the first half of fiscal 2026.

Stock Watch

Thyrocare Technologies’ shares rose as much as 16.6% to ₹1,474, a fresh record. However, most of the gains were wiped out within an hour of trade, with the stock now trading 3% higher.

The stock has seen strong investor interest throughout 2025, with gains exceeding 42% so far this year.

