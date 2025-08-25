The private-equity firm has been actively pursuing software deals, with the firm striking a $12.3 billion deal to acquire human resources management software firm Dayforce last week.

Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT), a software-as-a-service (SAAS) company that provides customer experience automation and workforce management solutions, is reportedly close to striking a deal to be bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Reacting to the rumor, Verint Systems' stock jumped over 18% in overnight trading on Sunday.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that the deal valued Verint at approximately $2 billion, including the company’s debt. This compares to the company’s $1.231 valuation as of the stock’s closing price of $20.47 on Friday.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the report said, adding that talks could fall through or the timing and terms could change.

Bloomberg had reported in July that the two companies were in talks regarding a potential deal.

Thoma Bravo has been actively pursuing software deals, with the firm striking a $12.3 billion deal to acquire human resources management software firm Dayforce last week.

Meanwhile, Verint has been quick to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency. The company announced in late July that it had achieved a 70% reduction in cost per interaction and handled three times the call volume in contact centers by using Verint Bots.

The company counts among its customers high-profile firms such as Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, Analog Devices, FedEx, and Lyft.

Verint’s first-quarter results, announced in early July, showed a 6% year-over-year decline in revenue, but both top- and bottom-line results exceeded guidance. The company reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Verint stock stayed ‘bearish’ (34/100) late Sunday, with the sour mood accompanied by ‘normal’ volume. The sentiment meter, however, is yet to factor in the deal speculation.

VRNT sentiment and message volume as of 10:05 p.m.m Aug 24 | source: Stocktwits

Verint shares have declined by over 25% this year, compared to the S&P 500’s 10% gain.

