Tilray’s ARX brand will be launched at the world's largest cannabis expo and festival, Mary Jane Berlin 2026, which kicks off in two days.

ARX will be Tilray’s first premium medical-grade cannabis brand in Germany.

The company said the medicinal flower will be cultivated at its Aphria RX facility in Neumünster.

Tilray said strains for the ARX brand will be sourced from Canada.

U.S. cannabis giant Tilray Brands (TLRY) said on Wednesday that its German unit will launch a new premium brand to meet growing demand for medicinal flower in the country.

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At the time of writing, TLRY stock was up just under 1% in premarket trading.

Tilray Medical Germany Launches ARX

Tilray’s ARX brand will be launched at the world's largest cannabis expo and festival, Mary Jane Berlin 2026, which kicks off in two days. The company said the flower will be cultivated in Germany at Aphria RX's Neumünster facility, using strains sourced from Canada.

“The launch of ARX marks an important milestone for Tilray in Germany as our first premium medical cannabis brand developed and cultivated in-market,” said Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands. “Germany continues to lead the evolution of medical cannabis in Europe, and we are committed to supporting that growth with locally produced, high-quality products that meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”

Timing Matters

The decision to launch its first premium medical-grade offering in Germany is strategic, as it seeks to increase profits by tapping deeper into the high-margin products category in Europe's largest cannabis market, leveraging its existing expertise.

The move also comes in the backdrop of growing optimism over an upcoming regulatory hearing that could legalize marijuana in the United States and a recent Trump administration effort to push Congress to ease hemp regulations to benefit farmers, which sent cannabis stocks higher last week.

What Do Retail Traders Think About TLRY?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the TLRY stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the last 24 hours.

TLRY stock’s more than 26% gain over the past 12 months has outperformed the benchmark S&P index but has trailed far behind the popular marijuana-tracking ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), which has more than doubled in value over the same period.

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