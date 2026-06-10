Applied Materials said that the Tampines Campus in Singapore, already operating at volume production, is designed to serve chipmakers that are expanding production to meet AI-driven demand.

The new facility more than doubles the company’s cleanroom capacity in Singapore, Applied Materials stated.

With the expansion, Applied Materials expects to create 1000 new jobs over the next few years.

Applied Materials has invested over $400 million in U.S. manufacturing equipment and infrastructure over the last five years.

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its manufacturing and R&D operations in Singapore with a $500 million Tampines Campus to support global demand for AI infrastructure buildout.

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The new facility more than doubles the company’s cleanroom capacity in Singapore, Applied Materials stated.

AI native companies and hyperscalers are expanding their capacity to build AI infrastructures, and as a result, many tech giants have significantly increased their capital expenditure in the recent past and will continue to do so in the future.

At the time of writing, AMAT stock was down over 2% on Wednesday

AMAT’s Singapore Campus Expansion

Applied Materials said that the Tampines Campus, already operating at volume production, is designed to serve chipmakers that are expanding production to meet AI-driven demand.

“Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applied’s ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster,” said Gary Dickerson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Applied Materials.

The Singapore expansion is part of the company’s Singapore 2030 plan to strengthen global manufacturing and R&D, broaden technology ecosystem partnerships, and promote local workforce development.

With the expansion, Applied Materials expects to create 1000 new jobs over the next few years to support industry growth and technology commercialization, the firm noted.

Applied Materials stated that the plant has deployed autonomous mobile robots, AI-assisted quality inspection, and AR/VR training tools, while targeting Singapore's highest green building certification with onsite solar, zero water waste, and real-time energy monitoring.

AMAT Expanding Its Manufacturing & R&D Footprint

The company has nearly doubled its global manufacturing capacity, including at the Tampines Campus, over the past few years, and has also invested over $400 million in U.S. manufacturing equipment and infrastructure over the last five years.

Applied Materials also stated that its $5 billion EPIC Center in Silicon Valley will be operational by the end of this year, the largest ever U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor equipment R&D. Applied Materials added that the capital spending for the EPIC Center is expected to scale over time to about $5 billion as customer projects commence.

What Retail Thinks Of AMAT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ’bearish,’ amid ‘low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

AMAT stock has gained over 85% so far this year.

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