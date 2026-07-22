Analysts also became more bullish, raising price targets despite theater attendance remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said the company’s record second-quarter results proved critics wrong about its recovery.

Benchmark and Wedbush raised price targets, highlighting earnings strength and market share opportunities.

Analysts see improving profitability and premium-format expansion supporting further upside.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock gained overnight as CEO Adam Aron credited strong operating results and loyal retail investors for helping revive the movie theater chain after the company delivered a historic second-quarter performance in 2026.

Adam Aron Credits Record Results For Proving AMC’s Critics Wrong

In his post on X platform, Aron said the company’s latest results demonstrated that critics had been wrong to underestimate AMC’s recovery.

“The best way to silence the critics and make the naysayers irrelevant is to produce undeniably good results, in this case for Q2 record results, and that is precisely what AMC has been doing throughout 2026.”

AMC delivered its best quarter in its 106-year history, generating $321.4 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company hosted 71 million moviegoers during the quarter, recorded its highest revenue ever, and kept costs under control.

Aron highlighted the role of AMC’s retail shareholder community, often referred to as “Apes.”

“To those Apes who stood by us along the way, and especially to those who are with us still, I am not exaggerating in saluting the role you all played in saving moviegoing and saving movie theatres and saving AMC.”

AMC Entertainment stock traded nearly 1% higher overnight, heading into Wednesday.

Wall Street Sees More Upside For AMC As Premium Screens Drive Growth

AMC Entertainment also received a boost from Wall Street analysts, who cited improved profitability, premium-format screens, and growth opportunities as reasons for a more optimistic outlook.

Benchmark raised its AMC price target to $3 from $2.50 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s Q2 results beat expectations. The firm said AMC’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA were stronger than forecast, showing better financial performance even though theater attendance has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Benchmark said AMC’s latest quarter showed the company can generate stronger earnings without a full return to historical theater attendance levels.

Wedbush also raised its price target on AMC, moving it to $4 from $3 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm said AMC could continue gaining market share through 2026 and 2027 as audiences increasingly favor premium theater experiences.

Analysts said AMC is working to strengthen its finances by paying down debt in 2026. They added that the company has completed much of its stock issuance, allowing investors to focus more on business improvements.

AMC Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory with 178% rise in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “The numbers are very strong and analysts have raised targets. This looks legit.”

AMC stock has gained 41% year-to-date.

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