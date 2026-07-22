Boeing challenges Airbus’ EU-backed loan, reigniting subsidy tensions as both plan future jets.

Boeing has asked U.S. trade officials to review a €3 billion Airbus loan from the European Investment Bank.

The U.S. and EU have long accused each other of unfairly subsidizing Boeing and Airbus.

The dispute comes as Airbus considers a larger A350 jet, while Boeing focuses on financial recovery.

Boeing Co. (BA) is challenging a major financing arrangement involving Airbus SE (EADSY) as the two aircraft giants return to a familiar dispute over government support, even as Washington and Brussels try to avoid another aviation trade conflict.

Boeing Seeks Details On Airbus Funding

Boeing has reportedly asked U.S. trade officials for more details about the European Union’s €3 billion ($3.43 billion) loan package for Airbus, which is to boost its research and development projects in France, Germany, and Spain to improve aviation technology. The funding was approved by the European Investment Bank to support Airbus’ future projects.

Boeing questioned whether the deal aligns with the transparency commitments made under the aircraft subsidy truce. The latest disagreement comes after a long-running World Trade Organization (WTO) battle between Boeing and Airbus over aircraft subsidies.

Boeing stock edged over 0.3% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

Boeing-Airbus Subsidies Battle Background

The dispute began in 2004 when the U.S. filed a case at the WTO, claiming that Airbus received billions of dollars in illegal subsidies from European governments. U.S. officials argued that this support gave Airbus a major advantage.

The EU later responded by accusing the U.S. of providing billions in unfair assistance to Boeing, especially through government-backed research and development programs.

Both sides have spent years arguing that the other’s support programs hurt fair competition in the global airplane market. The WTO allowed the U.S. to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods and later approved EU tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. products.

In 2021, both the U.S. and EU agreed to pause tariffs related to the Airbus-Boeing subsidy dispute for five years, easing trade tensions and avoiding billions of dollars in import duties.

Boeing-Airbus Trade Dispute Returns To Spotlight

The 2021 deal was supposed to end on July 6, but the U.S. and EU have continued it to avoid new trade disputes. However, Boeing has now raised questions in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, asking for an explanation of the loan terms.

According to the report, Greer said officials were examining the matter closely and had discussed it with European counterparts, adding that companies should compete under similar market conditions.

The dispute has gained attention because Airbus is considering development work on a future aircraft program around 2030, evaluating plans to create a larger version of its A350 aircraft, potentially targeting the same segment as Boeing’s delayed 777X.

Meanwhile, Boeing focuses on repairing its finances, improving production and restoring confidence after years of operational challenges. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, in a CNBC interview, said Boeing must address several key areas before starting a fresh aircraft program. The company needs a healthier balance sheet, mature technology and clear customer demand before investing in a new commercial jet.

For the fiscal second quarter, Boeing said it delivered 171 commercial airplanes and 35 defense aircraft and systems, a 20% year-on-year increase. In comparison, Airbus has delivered 237 aircraft in Q2.

BA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with a 268% gain in message volume over the last week.

Speaking about Boeing’s request to the U.S. government, a user said, “It signals that Boeing management is actively defending its market position.”

Another user said, “I can’t believe how poorly this stock has performed recently based on its actual fundamentals. Will add here- this is a generational opportunity at wealth generation over the next 5-7 years.”

BA stock has declined 12% year-to-date.

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