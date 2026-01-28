After a moonshot rally fueled by space hype, FJET stock cools sharply as retail sentiment flips and reality sets in.

Shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. have plunged 18% since the start of the year, marking a rough stretch for the stock after a stellar market debut last month, which was fueled in part by chatter that SpaceX could target a 2026 listing.

FJET stock began trading at $10 on Dec. 18, representing about 180% upside above its public offering price of $3.59. The shares jumped more than 370% on their third day of trading, building on U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a space policy focused on lunar exploration and the expansion of commercial participation.

The company’s stock is now trading at $9, with retail investors on Stocktwits calling out high short interest and the end of the company’s quiet period. Short interest in FJET stock was at 2.2% levels, unchanged since mid-January, according to Koyfin.

Starlaunch 1 Testing

The space company operates a fleet of modified supersonic F-104 aircraft expected to be capable of sub-orbital launches for small satellites and payloads. Starfighters Space privately owns a fleet of seven F-104 one-and two-seat aircraft.

Last week, the company announced the successful completion of wind-tunnel testing for STARLAUNCH 1, a key technical milestone in its air-launched rocket development efforts.

The completed test campaign evaluated the separation of the STARLAUNCH 1 vehicle from the Starfighters’ aircraft platform under both subsonic and supersonic conditions and found that, across all test conditions, clean separation was demonstrated with no adverse aerodynamic interactions.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Starfighters Space was in the ‘bearish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on the stock jumped 4,800% on Stocktwits, and over the past month, followers spiked by over 33% on the platform.

A user on Stocktwits said that the quiet period after the initial public offering should be lifted on January 27.

Shares of Starfighters Space declined 27% in the last month.

