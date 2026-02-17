The company announced an agreement to be acquired in an all-cash deal by a consortium led by Chairman and CEO William McMorrow and Fairfax Financial.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc (KW) jumped 11% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company announced that it has agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal by a consortium led by Chairman and CEO William McMorrow alongside Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The consortium will purchase all outstanding shares for $10.90 per share, a 46% premium to the company’s share price on Nov. 4, 2025, the last traded price ahead of a publicly disclosed acquisition proposal.

Fairfax has committed up to $1.65 billion to fund the transaction, including the cash purchase and redemption of certain preferred shares. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

