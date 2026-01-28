The company announced a partnership with K999 and CiTech to deploy a fully autonomous Nexus 20 communications tower and an integrated drone system at its Tanbreez rare-earth elements project in Greenland.

Critical Metals Corp’s fully autonomous system is expected to be deployed by May 2026.

The system includes an autonomous drone that will be remotely operated from Perth, Australia.

Critical Metals will receive a fully integrated medical, emergency, and accommodation site package to support field teams.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) stock drew significant investor attention on Tuesday after the company announced the deployment of a fully autonomous Nexus 20 communications tower and an integrated drone system at its Tanbreez rare-earth elements (REE) project in Greenland.

Developed by K999 iEngineering and Fabrication in partnership with the Canadian firm CiTech, the system, built to operate in harsh Arctic conditions, is set to be deployed in May.

The system includes an autonomous drone that will be remotely operated from Perth, Australia, enabling real-time imaging, geological reconnaissance, and close-range inspections across the project area.

The Nexus 20 platform will provide continuous site communications, emergency response coverage, and 360-degree optical surveillance across the Tanbreez tenement. In addition, Critical Metals will receive a fully integrated medical, emergency, and accommodation site package to support field teams.

“The ability to monitor and assess site conditions in real time provides a major operational advantage. We also intend to use the drone system to deliver video fly-overs for shareholders, enabling them to engage more closely with the project,” said Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Metals Corp.

Why Tanbreez Is Important

The Tanbreez mine in Greenland hosts one of the world’s largest known rare-earth deposits with direct access to the North Atlantic shipping lanes. In a recent drilling, Critical Materials confirmed consistent rare-earth grades and the presence of key metals, including gallium, hafnium, cerium, and yttrium.

The presence of rare-earth elements has been one of the factors behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland. An acquisition would give the U.S. strategic access to critical minerals and increase pressure on China, the current leader in rare earths.

Trump has since then softened his stance on Greenland, saying he would not pursue a takeover by force or impose tariffs on countries that opposed him.

Stock Watch

CRML shares have been on a strong rally, gaining over 140% so far in 2026. However, the stock is trading 1.5% lower at the time of writing, following a 11% decline in the previous session. The U.S. government acquired a 10% stake in Texas-based USA Rare Earth (USAR) through a $1.6 billion deal, easing speculation that Critical Metals would secure similar federal support.

However, despite the sharp intraday decline, retail sentiment for CRML on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

CRML's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes on Jan. 27, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user noted a key trend for the stock.

Another user expects the stock to climb back past $20 by the end of the week. It is currently trading around $17.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.