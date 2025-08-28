The company’s U.S. affiliate announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic version of Liraglutide injection, known as Saxenda.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic version of the Liraglutide injection known as Saxenda.

Liraglutide Injection is a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long-term in adults as well as pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with body weight greater than 60 kg and obesity. The drug is to be used in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

“With this approval, and by launching a generic for Saxenda (liraglutide injection), we will provide patients in the U.S. the first ever generic GLP-1 product specifically indicated for weight loss,” said Ernie Richardsen, Head of U.S. Commercial Generics at Teva. He added that it marks an important addition to the company’s generics portfolio.

Saxenda, Novo Nordisk’s older obesity drug, had annual sales of $165 million as of June 2025, the company said. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TEVA stock trended within ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

In the second quarter, Teva recorded revenue of $4.2 billion and adjusted and diluted earnings per share of $0.66. Generics product revenues in the U.S., however, fell 6% to $961 million, due to lower revenues from Lenalidomide capsules, the generic version of Revlimid, and Liraglutide injection 1.8mg, an authorized generic of Victoza, primarily driven by increased competition.

TEVA stock is down 19% this year and approximately 3% over the past 12 months.

