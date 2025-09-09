Railtel received multiple orders amounting to ₹700 crore. Analyst cautions that the stock faces resistance at ₹374–₹378 before any further rally.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India gained as much as 6.2% on Tuesday after the company secured multiple orders worth approximately ₹700 crore. This marks a third consecutive session of profits.

In a press release issued post-market hours on Monday, RailTel announced that it has received orders from the Bihar Education Project Council for a series of educational initiatives. These include setting up Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs, Integrated Science and Mathematics (ISM) labs, smart classrooms, and supplying teaching materials.

Under the contracts, RailTel will establish ICT and ISM labs, deliver teaching-learning material for Classes I to V, and install smart classrooms across middle, secondary, and senior secondary schools in Bihar. The projects are slated for execution between December 2025 and March 2026.

Technical Take

RailTel stock has seen notable swings in recent months. Between July 2024 and February 2025, it consistently formed lower tops and lower bottoms, correcting sharply from ₹617 to ₹266. However, from April 2025, the stock rebounded strongly, rallying from ₹266 to ₹470, which turned out to be a significant resistance level, said SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal.

Despite the decisive move, it failed to cross this hurdle and later slipped to ₹327 on August 29, underperforming the market and trading below its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages, Mittal said.

Currently, the stock faces two key resistance levels on the upside. The first is at ₹374, the recent swing high, and the second is at ₹378, which coincides with the 50- and 100-day moving averages.

Mittal recommends taking up fresh positions only above ₹380, with a strict stop-loss at ₹339. On a breakout, the stock could retest its previous high of ₹470, he added.

Retail Watch

RailTel is among the top five trending stocks on Stocktwits, with ‘high’ chatter. However, despite the surge on Tuesday, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘bearish’. It was ‘neutral’ previously.

Year-to-date, the Navratna PSU stock has shed over 10%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <