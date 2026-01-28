Battalion has entered into a gas treating agreement with a publicly traded large-cap midstream company, bringing the stock under retail traders’ radar.

As per the deal, Battalion said it will process its gas at an alternate processing facility, without mentioning the name of the facility or other details.

Battalion also said that it has terminated a Gas Treating Agreement (GTA) with Wink Amine Treater (WAT) related to its acid gas injection facility (AGI Facility).

The rally prompted retail traders to hold the stock as they expect the surge to continue.

Gas Deal With One

Battalion said it has been utilizing this midstream partner since the AGI Facility went offline. Due to a significant facility expansion completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, this provider is now able to process substantially all of the company's gas volumes from its Monument Draw Field.

In conjunction with this facility expansion, Battalion has continued to ramp production into this alternate processing facility throughout late December and January.

This increase in processing capability has allowed the company to benefit from additional flow assurance and operational reliability, resulting in an increase in Battalion's average oil production of approximately 1,200 net barrels of oil per day month-to-date in January as compared to its December average.

Gas Deal Termination With Another

Battalion added that the WAT AGI Facility ceased operations on or about August 11, 2025 and remains out of service. Due to the cessation of operations, it exercised its contractual rights to terminate the GTA with WAT.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BATL trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One bullish user predicted the stock will close above $5 on Monday.

Another bullish user said the stock will have another spike during the afternoon hours of trading.

Another user said that ‘war with Iran will push the stock to $100+.’

Shares in the company have risen 126% over the past 12 months.