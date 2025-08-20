JPMorgan cited growing confidence in fintech lenders with more experience in the personal loan space, as stabilizing credit markets and expectations of lower interest rates create a more favorable backdrop.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has received an optimistic view from JPMorgan, which has upgraded the stock’s rating to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral,’ while trimming its price target to $88 from $93.

The upgrade reflects the firm's growing confidence in fintech lenders with more experience in the personal loan space, as stabilizing credit markets and expectations of lower interest rates create a more favorable backdrop for the sector, as per TheFly.

Upstart stock traded over 3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

UPST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user sounded skeptical about the stock.

Despite lagging peers this year, Upstart stands out for its potential upside, the firm said. JPMorgan now sees an improved risk/reward profile for the company, which specializes in AI-powered personal loan approvals, compared to its competitors.

JPMorgan’s revised stance suggests growing institutional support for companies that combine technology with financial services expertise. Upstart’s AI-based lending platform helps connect borrowers with over 100 banks and credit unions. The technology allows lenders to approve more people at lower interest rates, and over 90% of loans through Upstart are processed automatically without any human involvement.

In the second quarter (Q2), Upstart’s revenue jumped 102% year-on-year to $257 million, beating the analysts’ consensus estimate of $225.4 million, as per FiscalAI data. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 missed the consensus estimate of $0.25.

For the third quarter (Q3) and FY2025, the company sees a revenue of $280 million and $1.055 billion, against an estimate of $280.79 million and $1.057 billion, respectively.

Upstart stock has gained only 0.02% year-to-date and over 60% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<