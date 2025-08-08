Hyroad Energy said this will help grow its fleet and accelerate its ability to deploy zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled trucks.

Hyroad Energy said on Friday it has acquired 113 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, spare parts, software platforms, and IP assets from Nikola Corp’s bankruptcy auction.

"This acquisition significantly advances Hyroad's mission to provide turnkey hydrogen trucking solutions that reduce the complexity and risk typically associated with adopting zero-emission technologies," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy.

The firm said that the trucks will be deployed primarily in California, where it has been developing hydrogen refueling infrastructure to support its customers. In addition to deploying the purchased trucks, Hyroad also intends to offer support for the Nikola trucks that are already in customers' hands for the growth of the hydrogen-fueled truck market in the United States.

"These trucks and the corresponding equipment and systems represent immediate capacity to put proven hydrogen fuel cell technology on the road to meet demand for zero-emission trucks,” Serov added.

Hyroad Energy said the acquisition includes the vehicles, supporting software systems, and operational infrastructure necessary to deploy and maintain the fleet. The company will also establish maintenance and parts facilities to support operations.

In February, Nikola filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which was a result of falling demand and intense cash burn. The company had then said it would look for the sale of its assets. Nikola CEO Steve Girsky had stated that, like companies in the electric vehicle industry, it also faced various market and macroeconomic factors that impacted its ability to operate.

