Energy Fuels expects to produce 1.6 million pounds of finished uranium from January through June 2026 at its 100%-owned White Mesa Mill in Utah.

The number falls within the company's 2026 full-year production guidance range of 1.5 million to 2.5 million pounds.

This equates to an average monthly production of more than 265,000 pounds from the processing of ores mined at its U.S. conventional assets.

The cost of uranium processing at the White Mesa Mill is at historic lows, ranging between $9 and $12 per pound, it said.



Shares of critical materials company Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) rose over 4% in Thursday’s premarket session after the firm announced it expects to achieve its full-year uranium production guidance by mid-year.

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Energy Fuels noted it expects to produce 1.6 million pounds of finished uranium from January through June 2026 at its 100%-owned White Mesa Mill in Utah. This falls within the company's 2026 full-year production guidance range of 1.5 million to 2.5 million pounds.

This equates to an average monthly production of more than 265,000 pounds from the processing of ores mined at its U.S. conventional assets, it said.

Energy Fuels now expects to resume ore processing at the Mill in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026, depending on continued strong ore production at conventional mines, uranium market conditions, and the potential for a rare earth element processing campaign.

UUUU’s Low Uranium Costs

The firm also highlighted its continued low uranium costs, stating that mining, processing, and transport costs at the Pinyon Plain mine remain between $23 and $30 per pound, which is in line with its expectations. The cost of uranium processing at the White Mesa Mill is at historic lows, ranging between $9 and $12 per pound, it said.

Ross Bhappu, President and CEO of Energy Fuels, said the firm continues to advance key strategic initiatives in other segments, including rare earth permitting and construction at the White Mesa Mill, advancing its Donald, Vara Mada, and Bahia rare earth and mineral sand projects, and the planned acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the rare earth market as one of the few ex-China suppliers of rare earth metals and alloys globally, he said.

Last month, the company reported its first-quarter (Q1) results, with revenue coming in at $35.84 million, compared with analysts' estimate of $35.09 million, according to Koyfin. Operating loss narrowed to $16.93 million compared to $26.19 million in the same period last year.

What Retail Traders Think About UUUU

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘Bullish’ territory from ‘Bearish’ with high message volume.

UUUU shares have lost nearly 153% in the last year.

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