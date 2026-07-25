NVIDIA CEO’s letter, signed by organizations like Meta and Palantir, advocated for open-weight AI models that can be inspected, modified, and improved by the broader community.

Bitwise adviser Jeff Park said that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s first-ever post on X was bullish for crypto and AI.

Park said the letter’s main message echoed the thesis behind crypto networks.

Huang warned that limiting advanced AI capabilities to a handful of providers creates single points of failure, stifles competition and concentrates critical technology.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang made his debut on X on Friday, and Bitwise advisor Jeff Park said the post was a bullish case for the intersection between AI and crypto.

“Bullish on crypto x AI,” Park said of the letter from the Nvidia co-founder calling for open-weight AI models, even though the letter itself did not mention cryptocurrency or blockchain in general. The thesis underlying crypto networks, Park said, was the same thesis at the core of the letter, which was decentralization over concentration, transparency over obscurity, open infrastructure over closed gatekeepers.

The Crypto Connection

Park also brought up an essay he wrote earlier this month, where he claimed that the “aha moments” for Nvidia and Solana (SOL) were “basically the same.”

According to Park, Nvidia’s victory was not because of better hardware, but because of Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), the software toolkit that taught graphics processing units (GPUs) new instructions. Solana’s architecture was based on the same logic, he said, with co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko taking that parallel-execution mindset from Qualcomm’s GPU world into a blockchain.

Solana’s price was flat over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Open-Weight AI Models Reflect Crypto Principles

In his letter “Open Weights and American AI Leadership,” Jensen argued that the concentration of cutting-edge AI capabilities with a few closed providers created single points of failure, reduced competition, and concentrated critical technology in a few firms.

Open-weight models, AI systems that anyone could download, inspect, modify, and run on their own infrastructure, were more secure than closed alternatives because they allowed a broad community of researchers to identify vulnerabilities, develop safeguards, and improve them over time, the letter said.

The document was signed by more than 30 organizations, including Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI (OPEAZZX), Andreessen Horowitz, and Palantir (PLTR), alongside Nvidia.

NVDA stock closed down by 0.92% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA remained in the ‘neutral' zone, while chatter stayed at 'normal' levels over the past day.

Read also: Galaxy Research Head Says Bitcoin Is A 'Veblen Good' — The Firm's Own Desk Is 50/50 On The Bottom

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<