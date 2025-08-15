Joby said on Friday that the flight between airports is an essential step in the company’s certification efforts, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires aircraft to demonstrate they can operate in shared airspace by flying between multiple airports.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) on Friday said that it successfully completed its first flight between two U.S. airports, Marina and Monterey, California, as the firm gears up for a commercial launch.

Joby’s flight time from Marina to Monterey was approximately 12 minutes over 10 nautical miles. The piloted flight included vertical takeoff, transition to wingborne flight, integration into the controlled airspace around MRY, and vertical landing, the company said. It also highlighted that this marks the first time a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi has flown from one public airport to another.

“Successfully flying from Marina to Monterey showcased operations of our aircraft integrated in the broader transportation network and further validated its performance to ensure we’re prepared for service on day one,” said Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby.

Joby said on Friday that the flight between airports is an essential step in the company’s certification efforts, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires aircraft to demonstrate they can operate in shared airspace by flying between multiple airports.

California-based Joby, which is developing eVTOL air taxis, has flown 40,000 miles across its fleet so far. The company plans to begin flight testing with FAA pilots early next year, and following certification, it intends to launch commercial service in Los Angeles and New York City.

Earlier this month, Joby said that it is exploring opportunities to develop a new vertical take-off and landing aircraft for defense purposes with L3Harris Technologies (LHX). The company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase helicopter operator Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s (BLDE) urban air mobility passenger business.

JOBY stock is up by 113% this year and by about 232% over the past 12 months.

