Auddia Inc. (AUUD) on Monday announced a major overhaul of its engineering structure as part of a broader strategic shift. The move is expected to yield significant cost savings while realigning the company's business towards an AI native structure.

The reorganization aims to cut engineering expenses by approximately $750,000 annually and to boost efficiency by integrating in-house and external engineering talent.

Auddia stock traded over 8% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

Pablo Calderon, who has served as the lead AI model developer, will take on a new role supporting the holding company’s centralized AI engineering group. This team will develop AI tools and solutions for the parent firm and its future subsidiaries, including Auddia itself.

“As AI continues to make inroads into everything, we saw an opportunity to not only reduce costs significantly, but to restructure our engineering team to better align with the focus of the AI-native holding company we are positioning to build post business combination,” said CFO John Mahoney.

The restructuring also includes the upcoming departure of Peter Shoebridge, the current Chief Technology Officer, who will exit at the end of August. His departure follows the company’s broader reorientation away from direct-to-consumer operations and toward a B2B software model. This new approach is intended to help music artists and record labels better utilize AM/FM radio data to reach audiences.

The company’s proprietary AI platform aims to streamline how listeners interact with radio, podcasts, and other audio. Auddia stock has lost over 71% in 2025 and over 85% in the last 12 months.

