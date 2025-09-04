Last week, Roth Capital raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $60 from $50 and noted that it was impressed by the company’s progress toward the initial Neutron launch.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) experienced a more than 700% increase in retail user message count on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, and was the top-trending stock on the platform.

Retail sentiment on Rocket Lab improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

RKLB sentiment and message volume September 3, 2025

The stock's watchlist count on Stocktwits doubled to 43,281 in a year.

Notably, the company's shares declined 10% by midday trading on Wednesday, despite no stock-specific news. The shares appear to have taken a breather following the massive rally seen over the last year. Rocket Lab shares have gained 75% this year and have jumped over 600% over the previous 12 months.

Last week, Roth Capital also raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $60 from $50 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according the TheFly. The firm noted that it was impressed by Rocket Lab's progress toward the initial Neutron launch.

The Neutron support infrastructure and launch pad infrastructure are all in place for initial launch, Roth Capital said. Rocket Lab opened Launch Complex 3 on August 28, its dedicated test, launch, and landing facility for its reusable rocket, Neutron. The pad is located within the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s (VSA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at Pad 0D on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The company stated that Launch Complex 3 is poised to deliver the largest orbital launch capacity in the Spaceport’s history with Neutron, which is capable of launching 13,000 kg to space for commercial constellations, national security, and interplanetary missions, as well as eventually supporting human spaceflight.

In late August, Rocket Lab launched its 70th Electron mission as part of its ‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ mission. The ‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ was Electron’s 12th mission of 2025 as Rocket Lab continues to execute an accelerated schedule of Electron launches.

