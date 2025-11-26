The Sweeney campaign boosted American Eagle’s results last quarter, and the stock has gained over 80% since the ad first aired in July.

American Eagle released a promo on Tuesday showing the 84-year-old icon wrapping a gift box in denim wrapping paper.

The company chose Stewart for her wide appeal across age groups.

The development comes after American Eagle’s campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney, which both sparked controversy and boosted business.

After its viral Sydney Sweeney ad campaign, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has added another major celebrity to its roster, piquing consumer interest once again.

The retailer is featuring lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart in its new holiday campaign titled “Martha Stewart Hosts the Holidays in American Eagle.”

In a 30-second promo released on American Eagle’s Instagram page on Tuesday, the 84-year-old is seen wrapping an American Eagle gift box in denim wrapping paper. She says, “This holiday season, we’re settling for nothing less than a perfect fit… this gift is giving.”

Stewart is known for her media and merchandising empire, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which is centered on teaching and inspiring others in areas like cooking, decorating, gardening, and entertaining.

The move comes as the company’s campaign with Sweeney, launched in July and still running, sparked a furor over its wordplay (“jeans” allegedly used to mean “genes”) that some critics saw as a reference to eugenics. Despite the controversy, the campaign boosted the company’s results last quarter.

The latest campaign with Stewart arrives just weeks after Sweeney played down the controversy in a GQ interview. “I did a jean ad,” she told the outlet. “I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Speaking on why the brand picked Stewart, American Eagle’s Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Brommers, told Women’s Wear Daily that she “bridges generations, just like our jeans do,” and is very popular with Gen Z.

“Mom is following Martha on Instagram and Grandma is following Martha on the ‘Today’ show,” said Brommers.

AEO sentiment and message volume as of November 26 | Source: Stocktwits

On the stock front, American Eagle’s shares gained nearly 3% on Tuesday, their fifth straight day of gains. The stock is now up by over 80% since the Sweeney campaign first aired on July 23.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AEO climbed multiple points higher in the ‘bullish’ zone as of early Wednesday, compared to the previous day. American Eagle is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Dec. 2.

