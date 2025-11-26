In its Q3 report, the company said it’s planning to open approximately 69 new stores and close approximately 17 this year.

The apparel brand reported Q3 results above analysts’ expectations.

Growth was led by Urban Outfitters’ namesake brand, with steady growth in Anthropologie and Free People as well.

Stocktwits sentiment for URBN climbed to the nearly highest possible level in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (URBN) shares rose by more than 17% in early premarket trading on Wednesday, following its strong third-quarter report. If the gains hold in the day session, it would mark the stock’s best single-day performance since May.

Urban Outfitters, known for its boho and 2000s-inspired apparel and accessories aimed at young consumers, reported 12.3% growth in net sales, which surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.47 billion from LSEG/Reuters.

Q3 Performance

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 12.5% at Urban Outfitters, 7.6% at Anthropologie, and 4.1% at Free People, with healthy growth in both retail and wholesale channels.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 also beat expectations of $1.20.

“We are pleased to report record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the quarter,” CEO Richard Hayne said in a statement.

“Trends observed last quarter have remained consistent with broad-based comparable sales growth and robust results in the Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale segments.”

Retail’s View

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for URBN shifted several points higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone (98/100) from the previous day, with ‘extremely high’ message volume. The stock had gained nearly 10% in Tuesday’s regular session before the earnings were released.

“Took a little profit 81 and hold the rest. Nice report,” a user said.

Outlook And Other Updates

Urban Outfitters said it expects total sales to grow in the high single digits in the fourth quarter.

The company said it’s planning to open approximately 69 new stores and close approximately 17 this year. For 2026, it expects capital expenditure of $300 million.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.