The research firm said five “multibagger” stocks may extend their rally into 2025, driven by aggressive expansion and sector tailwinds.

Five high-momentum stocks that already delivered multibagger returns in the past year remain poised for further upside, according to SEBI-registered research firm Equitymaster Research.

The analyst cited structural growth tailwinds, aggressive expansion plans, and improving margins.

“They've already doubled investors’ money—yet these rockets show no signs of stopping,” Equitymaster said.

The five stocks identified include:

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Shares of the specialty polyester films maker have risen 184% in the past year, with premium SCF/PPF product lines and a ₹2,500 crore FY26 revenue target.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The precision injection molding specialist’s shares gained 197% over the past year.

According to Equitymaster Research, Shaily's growth is partly driven by rising demand for GLP-1 injector pens, for which it supplies key components used in diabetes and obesity therapies.

The company is scaling pen production capacity to 80–90 million units and has a ₹1.5 billion capex plan for FY26.

V2 Retail: Shares of the apparel chain are up 250% over the past year. The company plans to add 100 stores per year and target India’s neo-middle class.

Kitex Garments: The infantwear exporter’s shares surged over 300%, expanding with a ₹3000 croreTelangana project.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Shares of the chemicals company returned 162% despite headwinds, with vanillin margins nearing 55% and the Dahej plant running near full capacity.

