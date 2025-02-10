These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week
Retail traders turned their focus to semiconductor stocks as earnings season unfolded, sending message volumes for these chip makers soaring.
Semiconductor stocks remained a focal point for retail traders last week, with earnings reports and company-specific developments driving significant volatility.
According to Stocktwits data, the following three chip stocks experienced the largest spikes in message volume in the week ending Feb. 7, 2025:
Semtech Corporation (3200% increase in message volume)
Semtech (SMTC) shares fell 10% on Friday following the company’s disclosure that sales of its CopperEdge products, used in active copper cables, would come in lower than its prior "floor case" estimate of $50 million due to changes in server rack architecture.
Piper Sandler slashed its price target from $75 to $55, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm cited Nvidia’s (NVDA) shift in rack architecture as a key driver of the lowered estimates for Semtech’s copper cable opportunity.
Meanwhile, Stifel cut its price target from $75 to $70 but retained a ‘Buy’ rating, reiterating that changes in customer feedback led to the reduced sales forecast.Semtech Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
Despite the drop, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains ‘bullish,’ with pre-market chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels on Monday.
Semtech’s stock declined 18% over the past week and is down over 29% in pre-market trade on Monday.
Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (1800% increase in message volume)
Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) saw a spike in message volume after the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued an upbeat outlook for the first quarter of 2025 resulting in a string of price hikes by Wall Street.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 36.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $621.7 million, exceeding estimates of $608.07 million.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue between $610 million and $630 million, well above the consensus forecast of $600 million on Koyfin.
For the full year 2024, Monolithic Power achieved record revenue of $2.2 billion, up 21.2% year-over-year—marking its 13th consecutive year of revenue growth.Monolithic Power Systems Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Monolithic Power was ‘bullish’ accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter in pre-market trade on Monday.
The stock has climbed over 17% in the last week.
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (1500% increase in message volume)
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) lost nearly a quarter of its market capitalization, with the shares falling to a five-year low on Wednesday despite beating first-quarter earnings expectations, after the company warned that increased competition for Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) semiconductor business would dent future sales by 20% to 25%.
Retail chatter has also been speculating who is most likely to benefit from Skyworks loss – Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) own internal development or Qorvo (QRVO).Skyworks Solutions Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Skyworks was ‘extremely bullish’ accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter in pre-market trade on Monday, despite last week’s setback.
The stock is down 24% over the last week.
