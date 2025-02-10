These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Retail traders turned their focus to semiconductor stocks as earnings season unfolded, sending message volumes for these chip makers soaring.

Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Semiconductor stocks remained a focal point for retail traders last week, with earnings reports and company-specific developments driving significant volatility.

According to Stocktwits data, the following three chip stocks experienced the largest spikes in message volume in the week ending Feb. 7, 2025:

Semtech Corporation (3200% increase in message volume)

Semtech (SMTC) shares fell 10% on Friday following the company’s disclosure that sales of its CopperEdge products, used in active copper cables, would come in lower than its prior "floor case" estimate of $50 million due to changes in server rack architecture.

The nose-dive was triggered by the announcement that sales of its CopperEdge products, used in active copper cables, would be lower than the company’s previously disclosed "floor case" estimate of $50 million due to rack architecture changes.

Piper Sandler slashed its price target from $75 to $55, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm cited Nvidia’s (NVDA) shift in rack architecture as a key driver of the lowered estimates for Semtech’s copper cable opportunity.

Meanwhile, Stifel cut its price target from $75 to $70 but retained a ‘Buy’ rating, reiterating that changes in customer feedback led to the reduced sales forecast.

Screenshot 2025-02-10 072856.png Semtech Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the drop, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains ‘bullish,’ with pre-market chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels on Monday. 

Semtech’s stock declined 18% over the past week and is down over 29% in pre-market trade on Monday.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (1800% increase in message volume)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) saw a spike in message volume after the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued an upbeat outlook for the first quarter of 2025 resulting in a string of price hikes by Wall Street.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 36.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $621.7 million, exceeding estimates of $608.07 million.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue between $610 million and $630 million, well above the consensus forecast of $600 million on Koyfin.

For the full year 2024, Monolithic Power achieved record revenue of $2.2 billion, up 21.2% year-over-year—marking its 13th consecutive year of revenue growth.

Screenshot 2025-02-10 073110.png Monolithic Power Systems Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Monolithic Power was ‘bullish’ accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter in pre-market trade on Monday. 

The stock has climbed over 17% in the last week.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (1500% increase in message volume)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) lost nearly a quarter of its market capitalization, with the shares falling to a five-year low on Wednesday despite beating first-quarter earnings expectations, after the company warned that increased competition for Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) semiconductor business would dent future sales by 20% to 25%. 

Retail chatter has also been speculating who is most likely to benefit from Skyworks loss – Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) own internal development or Qorvo (QRVO).

Screenshot 2025-02-10 073143.png Skyworks Solutions Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.10 as of 7:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Skyworks was ‘extremely bullish’ accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter in pre-market trade on Monday, despite last week’s setback. 

The stock is down 24% over the last week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

