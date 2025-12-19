The new modular EMR expands NurseMagic into post-acute care, with customer onboarding expected in January 2026.

NurseMagic is Amesite’s mobile app that helps healthcare professionals with documentation, patient communication, and personalized care guidance.

The new modular EMR expands NurseMagic into post-acute care, with customer onboarding expected in January 2026.

The launch follows strong revenue growth driven by higher-value NurseMagic product tiers.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) shares jumped around 5% in premarket trading on Friday after the company launched an electronic medical record (EMR) system for its flagship AI-native NurseMagic platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NurseMagic is Amesite’s mobile app for healthcare professionals that assists with documentation and patient communication and provides personalized guidance on care and medications. The new AI-powered, modular EMR expands NurseMagic from a point-of-care tool into a post-acute care system.

Amesite expects to begin onboarding EMR customers in January 2026.

Revenue Increase With Rollout Of Higher-Value Product Tiers

Amesite has seen strong revenue growth linked to the phased rollout of higher-value product tiers within NurseMagic. After launching Teams Plus+ in May 2025, quarterly revenue jumped 2.4 times, the company said.

The Enterprise tier, launched in July 2025, drove an 82% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase in revenue for the fourth quarter, while the expansion of Enterprise features and broader industry outreach led to an additional 69% QoQ revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2026.

“Since January 2025, website visits have increased by nearly 1,400%, reflecting growing awareness of deployable AI solutions in post-acute care. As we expanded NurseMagic’s capabilities and enterprise offerings, that interest translated into higher engagement across our digital channels, supporting continued momentum leading into the launch of the NurseMagic EMR,” said Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations at Amesite.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Amesite's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at premarket on Dec. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expects the stock to rise to $3. It is currently at $2.5

Year-to-date, the stock has shed more than 50%.

Read Also: Altimmune Stock Soars Over 10% Premarket On Positive Mid-Stage Data For Liver Disease Treatment Drug

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

