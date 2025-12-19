Named DraftKings Predictions, the service is a standalone web and mobile app product that allows users to trade on real-world outcomes across a wide range of markets.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Friday announced its entry into prediction markets with the launch of a dedicated app, beginning with sports and finance, taking on similar offerings from Kalshi and Polymarket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company known for its fantasy sports offerings, announced that its prediction markets launch comes under the oversight of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Named DraftKings Predictions, the service is a standalone web and mobile app that allows users to trade on real-world outcomes across a wide range of markets, beginning with sports and finance, before expanding to other categories.

DraftKings shares were up nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<