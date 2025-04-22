Analysts and investors have taken a cautious view on retail companies, which they think are widely exposed to tariff risks, but some stocks could be trading at a bargain.

Nike (NKE) and Kohl's Corp (KSS) stocks gained on Monday, bucking the broader market trend, and saw the highest jump in chatter among key retail stocks on Stocktwits.

Nike gained 0.6%, while Kohl's jumped 8.3%. User posts for the two tickers rose by over 2,000% from the previous day.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) fell 2.4% amid a broad selloff after President Donald Trump's comments about removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fanned worries about instability in the U.S. economy.

Nike and Kohl's shares have seen significant weakness in recent months. They currently trade around their multi-year lows due to factors related to their business and expectations of further hits from U.S. trade tariffs.

Both companies are reworking their sales and product strategy under new chief executives.

The recent strength signals, among other things, an improvement in investors' confidence, who might now be thinking the stocks have bottomed out.

Retail investors' sentiment for Nike was 'bullish', while the sentiment for Kohl's jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day ago.

NKE sentiment and message volume as of April 21 | Source: Stocktwits

KSS sentiment and message volume as of April 21 | Source: Stocktwits

A user said that, according to online rumours, a trade deal with Vietnam, Nike's key manufacturing region, is likely being finalized, which would be a big boost for Nike.

"If that's the case we are heading towards $70 like a rocket! " the user posted on Stocktwits.

Another user posted that Nike's stock weakness is an overreaction by investors over tariff concerns.

For Kohl's, a user said they saw buying volume ramp up in after-hours trading.

Shares of Nike are down nearly 26% year to date, while Kohl's shares are down 50%.

