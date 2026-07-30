Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $242, a 48% upside from Wednesday’s closing price.

BE stock surged nearly 28%, on track for its best day this year, following strong quarterly results.

The fuel-cell-based energy provider on Tuesday reported earnings of $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion for Q2, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

According to Koyfin, 28 analysts have an average price target of $280.29 on BE shares, implying about 71% upside from current levels.

Bloom Energy (BE) share price soared nearly 28% on Thursday after analysts at Mizuho upgraded their view on the stock to ‘Outperform’ with a price target 48% higher than its previous closing price.

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $242, citing the company's strong quarterly performance on rising demand for energy sources from hyperscalers to power their data centers, along with cheap valuation metrics.

“Bloom's operating margin is materializing faster than expected amid margin expansion,”

the analyst wrote in a note accessed by TheFly. Mizuho sees an attractive valuation following the stock's recent pullback, saying Bloom has a "time-to-power advantage" and $27B of financing capacity.

Coinciding with BE’s stock jump are cheaper valuations. BE’s forward p/e ratio was at 47.3x at the close on Wednesday, the lowest since June last year.

BE Stock: Q2 Results And 2026 Outlook

The fuel-cell-based energy provider reported earnings of $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion for the second quarter. Wall Street is expecting the company to post 106% revenue growth to $827.02 million in Q2, while earnings per share are expected to grow more than 4x to $0.41, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Investors have been weighing its revenues amid recent short-seller reports that claimed the company’s supply chain was overreliant on China, which sent the stock tumbling.



However, the company, in an emailed statement as well as through an 8-K filing, mentioned that it does not rely on China for its scandium needs.

“Customers are now placing longer-term orders leading to our backlog growing at a faster pace than revenue,” KR Sridhar, CEO of Bloom Energy, said during the earnings call.

Bloom updated its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 - $4.2 billion from the $3.4 - $3.8 billion forecast in the previous quarter. The updated figure now places its revenue at double that of its full-year 2025 revenue.

BE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock soared above 600% over the past week.

One user pointed to a surge in options activity surrounding BE stock.

View this Stocktwits post

BE Stock has jumped 138% year-to-date.