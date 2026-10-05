McDonald’s latest strategy update is drawing mixed views from analysts, with Wells Fargo flagging pricing and trend visibility while Guggenheim points to softer U.S. sales, decelerating global unit growth and capital reinvestments.

Wells Fargo cut its MCD price target to $270 from $300, while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, according to TheFly.

Guggenheim lowered its target to $250 from $290 and kept a 'Neutral' rating after cutting EPS estimates to factor in softer U.S. same-store sales, decelerating global unit growth and capital reinvestments.

McDonald’s is targeting a low-to-mid-50% operating margin by 2030 as part of its NEXT strategy.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) drew fresh Street action on Monday, with Wells Fargo and Guggenheim reportedly lowering their price targets on the stock as they reassessed the restaurant chain’s outlook following its recent Analyst Day.

MCD shares traded marginally higher in Monday’s pre-market trade, near the $233 mark, at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo Flags Pricing, Value And NEXT Risks

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem lowered the firm’s price target on McDonald’s to $270 from $300 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating on the shares, according to The Fly.

The firm said the message from McDonald’s Analyst Day is still “hard to digest,” pointing to unresolved pricing and value, poor trend visibility and additional risk from the company's NEXT strategy. Wells Fargo also said the broader quick-service restaurant backdrop remains complex and that the rate headwind is real.

Despite those concerns, the firm continues to see long-term value in McDonald’s at what it describes as a 20-year price-to-earnings trough, TheFly reported.

Meanwhile, Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort also lowered the firm's price target on McDonald’s to $250 from $290 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating, according to TheFly.

The firm reduced its EPS estimates to account for softer-than-expected U.S. same-store sales, decelerating global unit growth and capital reinvestments.

McDonald’s Expands AI Use In Pricing

Recently, Reuters reported that McDonald’s is increasingly using AI to guide menu prices across the U.S. and some global markets. The company’s pricing engine analyzes millions of daily transactions to estimate customers’ willingness to pay and generate restaurant-specific price recommendations.

Reuters also reported that three franchisees said the system had widened price differences for the same products across restaurants. McDonald’s told Reuters that franchisees remain free to set their own prices.

What McDonald’s NEXT Strategy Includes

McDonald’s unveiled its NEXT strategy on Sept. 23, outlining plans across four areas: Menu, Consumer, Restaurant and People. The company said the strategy is aimed at driving comparable sales and guest count growth, market share gains, and greater restaurant productivity.

As part of the plan, McDonald’s is targeting a low-to-mid-50% operating margin by 2030 and approximately 250 basis points of gross restaurant-level efficiency gains as NEXT is deployed. The company also aims to gain 1.5 percentage points of market share in both chicken and beverages by 2030 while maintaining its leadership in beef.

The company plans to provide approximately $8.5 billion in total NEXT partnering support through 2036, including about $5 billion through 2030. McDonald’s also expects approximately $3 billion in annual baseline capital expenditures from 2027 through 2030, along with $1.5 billion to $2 billion in cumulative capital-partnering support.

Retail View On MCD

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MCD remained ‘Neutral’ over the past 24 hours, with message volumes at ‘Normal’ levels.

MCD shares are down more than 25% year-to-date.

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