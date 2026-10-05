Strategy bought 344 BTC for $28.7 million at an average price of $85,839 per Bitcoin.

The latest purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 848,000 BTC, with a reported aggregate cost of $63.97 billion.

Strategy sold 92,894 MSTR shares for approximately $15.7 million, using the proceeds in part to fund the Bitcoin purchase.

Bitcoin’s carrying value on Strategy’s balance sheet reached $70.82 billion on September 30.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) shares moved higher in early morning trade on Monday, along Bitcoin (BTC) in the green, with the company estimating a $20.91 billion gain on digital assets for the third quarter and disclosing its latest Bitcoin purchase that pushed its holdings to 848,000 BTC.

MSTR stock rose around 2.4% in pre-market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Bitcoin treasury trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on October 5 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy disclosed that it had bought its latest Bitcoin bundle for $28.7 million, paying an average price of $85,839 per BTC.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $86,000, up nearly 1% in the last 24 hours, paring gains after the apex cryptocurrency came within about $500 of its late-September peak earlier in the day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin shifted to ‘neutral’ to bearish’ over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment on October 5 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 848,000 BTC

The latest purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 848,000 BTC. The company said its Bitcoin holdings carry a total cost of about $63.97 billion.

Strategy partly funded the purchase by selling 92,894 shares of its common stock, raising approximately $15.7 million. The company also used $13 million of its USD Cash to fund Bitcoin purchases during the period.

Strategy allocated another $154.1 million of USD Cash to repurchase STRC preferred stock over the past week. During the same period, it used $142.5 million from its USD Reserve to fund dividends on its preferred stock and interest on outstanding debt.

As of Monday, Strategy held $4.88 billion in its USD Reserve and $833.4 million in USD Cash.

Strategy Estimates $20.9B Q3 Digital-Asset Gain

Strategy also provided an early estimate for its third-quarter (Q3) digital-asset performance. The company expects to report a $20.91 billion gain on digital assets for the quarter, while the carrying value of its Bitcoin holdings reached $70.82 billion as of September 30.

The figures come as both MSTR and Bitcoin remain below their levels from a year ago. MSTR stock has gained 3% year-to-date but fallen over 50% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has fallen around 2% year-to-date and is down 30% in the last 12 months.

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