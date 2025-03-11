The One Group Stock Slides After-Market On Mixed Q4 Earnings: Retail Leans Optimistic

Read Full Article

Shares of The One Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) slipped nearly 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the restaurant company posted mixed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment leaned bullish.

The company, parent of such restaurant brands as STK and Benihana, posted $0.03 in adjusted net loss per share missing estimates of $0.03 of earnings per share.

Revenue came in at $221.9 million, beating consensus estimates of $217.71 million. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased 147.6% to $30.3 million from $12.2 million in the same period last year.

While Q4 comparable sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year, said the company.

“We were pleased that annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA reached the higher end of our guided ranges,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of The One Group. “These achievements were due to a sequentially stronger fourth quarter characterized by our best comparable sales of the year, positive transactions at STK, and improved sales performance at Benihana fueled by our new initiatives.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits appeared bullish despite the mixed results, with one watcher noting the company’s revenue growth.

For fiscal 2025, it projected revenue between $835 million and $870 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.11 million.

In 2025, One Group also plans to open five to seven venues, starting with Benihana in San Mateo, Calif, according to a statement.

“Our development plans consist of opening owned, managed, and licensed restaurants and we believe this combination enables us to prioritize operating / free cash flow generation, promotes balance sheet flexibility, and maximizes shareholder returns," Hilario said.

By year-end 2026, the company aims to capture $20 million in total savings, Hilario added.

The One Group stock is down 1% year-to-date.

