Nvidia shares were up nearly 2% in Friday’s midday trade after the company entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Groq for its inference technology.

Sidus Space shares continued to gain on Friday, up more than 22% in the midday session after the company was awarded a contract earlier this week under the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program.

Coupang shares gained over 9% in Friday’s midday trade after the company stated that all leaked customer information has been deleted.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares gained nearly 8% in Friday’s pre-market trade before paring some of the gains to hover 3% higher, ahead of a pending FDA decision on its motion-sickness prevention drug, Tradipitant.

U.S. equities traded in the green at noon on Friday as investors returned to the markets following the Christmas holiday on Thursday, with markets poised to end the week on a winning note.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Santa Claus rally began on Wednesday on a positive note, with the S&P 500 notching a new all-time high.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.08% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.16%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.01%.

Here are the top stocks that are seeing the Christmas party continue:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia’s shares were up nearly 2% in Friday’s midday trade after the company entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Groq for its inference technology, with the deal value pegged at $20 billion.

NVDA stock is up 10% over the past five trading sessions.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Sidus Space shares continued to gain on Friday, up more than 22% in the midday session after the company was awarded a contract earlier this week under the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program.

SIDU stock is up 237% over the past five trading sessions.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang shares gained over 9% in Friday’s midday trade after the company said that all the leaked customer information in a recent data breach had been deleted by the suspect, according to a Reuters report. Coupang stated that the suspect was a former employee.

CPNG stock is up 10% over the past five trading sessions.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares gained nearly 8% in Friday’s pre-market trade before paring some of the gains to hover 3% higher, ahead of a pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on its motion-sickness prevention drug, Tradipitant.

VNDA stock is up 7% over the past five trading sessions.

ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC)

ImmuCell shares were up nearly 10% in Friday’s midday trade after the company announced a 50% expansion of its First Defense field sales force and plans to scale up manufacturing of the drug. The company also said it is pausing its Re-Tain treatment for cows after receiving an “Incomplete Letter” from the FDA.

ICCC stock is up 2% over the past five trading sessions.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<