Strong 2026 guidance and accelerating uptake of its MS drug send TGTX to its best session in months, with Wall Street and retail piling in.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on TG Therapeutics to $39 from $37 and maintained a 'neutral' rating, according to TheFly.

CEO Michael S. Weiss said that Briumvi was now available in 16 countries and that, to date, over 20,000 patients have been prescribed Briumvi, most of them in the United States.

TG Therapeutics expects Briumvi’s U.S. revenue to come in between $825 million and $850 million, which would be the bigger driver of the company’s total revenue.

TG Therapeutics stock hit its best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, with Wall Street and retail interest surging in step after the company outlined strong growth this year, driven mainly by its blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Briumvi.

Shares of TGTX have gained in the last two sessions. Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its price target on the stock to $39 from $37, implying an upside of over 32% from the last close, while keeping a ‘neutral’ rating, according to The Fly.

The research firm expects the stock to trade higher after the company also forecast 2026 revenue of $875 million to $900 million, with Briumvi alone expected to rake in between $825 million and $850 million. Goldman noted that Phase 3 enrollment for the subcutaneous form of the Briumvi program was racing ahead of expectations.

TG Therapeutics CEO Michael Weiss said during a conference on Tuesday that Briumvi was now available in 16 countries and that, to date, over 20,000 patients have been prescribed it, most in the United States.

He noted that in 2025, the company raked in $616 million in total global revenue, and in the U.S., which accounted for most of it, $594 million came in as Briumvi U.S. net revenue.

Briumvi is a lab-made antibody designed to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis by targeting B cells, a type of immune cell involved in the disease. The drug has been modified to remove specific sugar molecules, making it more effective at wiping out these B cells. As a result, it can be effective at lower doses.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TGTX?

Retail sentiment on TGTX has improved to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last seven days, the retail message volume on TGTX on Stocktwits jumped by over 500%, and the stock has witnessed a 69% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of TGTX have gained over 1% in the last 12 months.

