Analyst cautions that while short-term indicators are positive, broader charts signal sideways to bearish trends.

Shares of rail wagon maker Texmaco Rail & Engineering climbed 3.7% to ₹153 on Friday after bagging an order from UltraTech Cement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press release dated September 18, Texmaco Rail received an order worth ₹86.85 crore from UltraTech Cement to supply Bogie Covered Fly Ash Cement (BCFC) wagons along with a brake van. The delivery is scheduled for March 2026.

Technical Assessment

On the technical front, the stock is just above its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) between ₹141.5 and ₹146.8, suggesting a neutral to mildly bullish short-term outlook, said SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

While daily Supertrend and moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicators lean positive, broader weekly and monthly charts point to caution, with sideways to slightly bearish signals, Pande said.

The demand zone lies between ₹137– ₹143, where the stock has found repeated support, while the supply zone is capped at ₹149 - ₹155, a range that has seen consistent selling pressure.

Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) levels also suggest a struggle to sustain momentum, as the stock trades below key 20-day and 50-day averages. For traders, crossing above ₹155 with volume could signal the next leg higher, while failure to hold ₹137 may shift the trend bearish, the analyst added.

Fundamental Strength

Fundamentally, Texmaco has delivered strong revenue growth in FY25, though high debt-to-EBITDA levels and declining institutional interest weigh on sentiment. Still, the company continues to strengthen its order book, with the latest ₹86.85 crore contract from Ultratech Cement adding to earlier wins from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and CAMALCO SA.

Stock Watch

At the time of writing, Texmaco was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits.

Over the past month, Texmaco has secured a series of orders and formed a joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to manufacture freight and passenger rolling stock. During this period, Texmaco’s stock increased by 11.5%.

However, the stock has been under significant selling pressure in 2025, declining 22.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<