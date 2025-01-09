Texas Roadhouse Stock In Focus On Analyst Price Target Revisions: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Texas Roadhouse Stock In Focus On Analyst Price Target Revisions: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 2:33 AM IST

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ($TXRH) were in the spotlight on Wednesday as the company received analyst price target revisions, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Truist analyst Jake Bartlett raised the firm's price target to $209 from $207 with a ‘Buy’ rating as part of a broader research note previewing next week's ICR Conference, The Fly.com reported.

According to Bartlett, its recent data show growth sustaining at October levels, when reported same store sales were up 8.3%, and the firm is positive on its "particularly strong positioning in the current macro environment," the report said. It added that Truist Card Data indicated mostly inline or better-than-expected Q4 sales at participating covered companies.

Barclays also raised the firm's price target to $194 from $175 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating as part of a 2025 outlook. According to Barclays, growth will dominate value, led by fast casual, with comps and inflation "moving favorably," said Fly.com

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-09 at 12.12.31 AM.png TXRH sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 8 as of 1:30 pm ET

One Stocktwits user noted that Texas Roadhouse’s performance has exceeded that of Meta, Netflix, and other tech giants over the last five years, implying he expects the upward trend to continue.



In November, the board of Texas Roadhouse made a cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share of common stock.

Texas Roadhouse, a casual dining chain, now has 780 restaurants across at least 49 states. It serves steaks, ribs, pulled pork, and salads, among other standard barbecue fare.

Texas Roadhouse stock is down 1.32% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

Moderna Stock Tumbles After Best Day In 7 Months, But Retail Confidence Holds Firm

Moderna Stock Tumbles After Best Day In 7 Months, But Retail Confidence Holds Firm

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides After Back-To-Back Downgrades But Retail Stays Upbeat

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides After Back-To-Back Downgrades But Retail Stays Upbeat

SEALSQ Stock Tumbles Despite Landing Multi-Million-Dollar Smart Meter Deal, SpaceX Launch Agreement: Retail’s Bearish

SEALSQ Stock Tumbles Despite Landing Multi-Million-Dollar Smart Meter Deal, SpaceX Launch Agreement: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

Pritish Nandy passes away: 7 movies of filmmaker, where to see on OTT ATG

Pritish Nandy passes away: 7 movies of filmmaker, where to see on OTT

THIS person stole Masaba Gupta's birth certificate; Neena Gupta called him 'b*stard' ATG

THIS person stole Masaba Gupta's birth certificate; Neena Gupta called him 'b*stard'

Who was Pritish Nandy? Journalist, filmmaker passes away aged 73; Read on ATG

Who was Pritish Nandy? Journalist, filmmaker passes away aged 73; Read on

Loa Angeles wildfires rage out of control: 2 dead, thousands of structures burnt; WATCH dramatic aerial videos snt

Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control: 2 dead, thousands of structures burnt; WATCH dramatic aerial videos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon