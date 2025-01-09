Texas Roadhouse Stock In Focus On Analyst Price Target Revisions: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ($TXRH) were in the spotlight on Wednesday as the company received analyst price target revisions, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Truist analyst Jake Bartlett raised the firm's price target to $209 from $207 with a ‘Buy’ rating as part of a broader research note previewing next week's ICR Conference, The Fly.com reported.

According to Bartlett, its recent data show growth sustaining at October levels, when reported same store sales were up 8.3%, and the firm is positive on its "particularly strong positioning in the current macro environment," the report said. It added that Truist Card Data indicated mostly inline or better-than-expected Q4 sales at participating covered companies.

Barclays also raised the firm's price target to $194 from $175 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating as part of a 2025 outlook. According to Barclays, growth will dominate value, led by fast casual, with comps and inflation "moving favorably," said Fly.com

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

One Stocktwits user noted that Texas Roadhouse’s performance has exceeded that of Meta, Netflix, and other tech giants over the last five years, implying he expects the upward trend to continue.





In November, the board of Texas Roadhouse made a cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share of common stock.

Texas Roadhouse, a casual dining chain, now has 780 restaurants across at least 49 states. It serves steaks, ribs, pulled pork, and salads, among other standard barbecue fare.

Texas Roadhouse stock is down 1.32% year-to-date.

