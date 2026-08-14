Tesla is likely to host an event at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas, to demonstrate the Roadster’s flying capabilities, according to The Information.

Until a few months ago, Tesla’s plans included sending the car onto a magnetized, roller-coaster-like ramp, briefly driving it upside down, rotating back upright, and then hovering using cold-gas thrusters.

The demonstration is expected to be conducted remotely, with no one inside the Roadster.

It remains unclear which elements Tesla will ultimately demonstrate, the report said.

Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly preparing to unveil a new design for its Roadster as early as this month, nearly nine years after presenting a prototype of the next-generation electric sports car.

According to a report by The Information on Friday, Tesla plans to host an event this month, featuring a demonstration of a limited-edition Roadster developed with SpaceX (SPCX).

At the time of writing, TSLA stock was up 1.7%.

A Roadster That Can ‘Fly’

The event is expected to include a stunt showing off the vehicle’s flying capabilities. The proposed stunt could take place at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas.

Until a few months ago, Tesla’s plans for the demonstration included sending the car onto a magnetized, roller-coaster-like ramp, briefly driving it upside down, rotating back upright and then hovering using cold-gas thrusters, the report read.

The demonstration is expected to be conducted remotely, with no one inside the Roadster. Spectators could be placed several hundred yards away because the high-pressure thrusters may generate potentially harmful noise and vibrations.

However, it remains unclear which elements Tesla will ultimately demonstrate.

Crazier Than James Bond’s Cars Combined

Musk has repeatedly teased the Roadster’s unusual capabilities, and once described its technology as “crazy”, saying the vehicle would be crazier than all of James Bond’s cars combined.

“If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that,” Musk said in a podcast with Joe Rogan last October.

Meanwhile, in a post on X on Friday, Shay Boloor, Chief Market Strategist at Futurum Equities, said, “What started as Tesla’s next hypercar has evolved into a showcase of Tesla and SpaceX engineering increasingly converging.”

Retail’s Take On TSLA Valuation

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while chatter was mixed.

One user called the stock overvalued.

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Another user said the stock could climb to $570 if it broke the $353 resistance.

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TSLA shares have declined around 21% so far in 2026, underperforming each of the Magnificent 7 stocks.

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