Chanos said neocloud moats, like the one around CoreWeave, are “both dug and filled” by Nvidia.

Jim Chanos said Nvidia has significant control over the neocloud business model because companies such as CoreWeave depend on Nvidia GPUs for the computing capacity they sell.

He added that Nvidia could “breach or bypass” those moats whenever it chooses by changing GPU allocation policies or raising prices.

His comments came in response to a Damsker report that questioned CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator’s claim that customers choose the company for the “quality of the product” it delivers.

Short-seller Jim Chanos said on Friday that Nvidia (NVDA) effectively controls the neocloud moat, and companies like CoreWeave (CRWV) rely on the AI bellwether to provide the AI computing capacity they sell to customers.

“The neoclouds are financial conduits, not technology companies,” Chanos wrote in a post on X. Referring to a Damsker report, he stated that “neocloud moats are both dug and filled by NVDA.”

According to him, Nvidia could “breach or bypass those same moats whenever it chooses.” It could shift allocation policies or hike prices, triggering a domino effect.

Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, is best known for predicting the collapse of energy giant Enron in 2001.

Source: @RealJimChanos/X

CRWV stock edged 0.4% higher in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, NVDA stock also moved around 0.4% higher, with retail sentiment trending in ‘neutral’ territory.

Why Is Chanos Doubtful About CoreWeave's Moat?

The Damsker report Chanos cited questioned CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator’s claim in a CNBC interview that customers choose the company for the “quality of the product” it delivers.

The report’s main argument was that CoreWeave’s rapid growth and huge AI contracts look impressive on the surface, but its underlying business model is much weaker and riskier than the stock market appears to recognize.

CoreWeave reported $2.58 billion in second-quarter revenue, more than double the previous year, and revenue backlog reached $104.2 billion, up 246% year over year. The company also raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to between $35 billion and $39 billion from $31 billion to $35 billion.

According to the Damsker report, CoreWeave is essentially buying expensive GPUs, building data centers around them, and renting that computing capacity to companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), OpenAI, and Anthropic. "That is a scarcity claim, not a preference claim,” the report stated.

CoreWeave's Debt Adds To The Risk

The report also focuses on the debt CoreWeave has accumulated to finance its expansion. Despite its 112% revenue growth, the company reported a $626 million net loss in the second quarter. Its debt had grown to roughly $35 billion by the end of June.

"The loans last longer than the customer contracts do,” the report said, adding that the GPUs may lose value faster than CoreWeave’s financial model assumes.

It added that the broader concern is whether major customers such as Microsoft and Meta will remain dependent on CoreWeave over the long term. Both companies are investing heavily in their own AI infrastructure and have other options for sourcing compute.

"They’re financing declining-value equipment with the debt economics of an asset that isn’t supposed to decline,” the report said.

Nvidia's CoreWeave Investment Raises Questions

Nvidia has invested directly in CoreWeave, including a reported $2 billion purchase of CoreWeave shares in the first quarter, while also providing support tied to CoreWeave's unused capacity.

“Nvidia is bound to CoreWeave at the heart, not as a convenience,” the report said. It stated that Nvidia is interested in supporting CoreWeave because the neocloud is also an important buyer of Nvidia's GPUs.

For Chanos, that relationship reinforces the question over where the real moat sits. According to him, the debate is whether that demand gives CoreWeave lasting pricing power, or whether Nvidia ultimately controls the most important part of the economics.

Read also: Chamath Palihapitiya Sees Palantir As A Potential Winner In 3-Year Shift To Model-Agnostic AI

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