Boost Run said that, as part of the deal, 10X has agreed to provide immediate access to 20 MW of GPU infrastructure capacity, with plans to scale to 111 MW across three sites through 2027.

Boost Run said that the initial 20 MW capacity is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 at an existing, fully energized site.

The company said this will allow it to deploy GPUs faster as it works to meet customer demand for high-performance computing.

Boost Run reported second-quarter revenue of $31.1 million, up 270% from $8.4 million a year earlier.

Shares of Boost Run Inc. (BRUN) were in focus on Friday after the company announced that it had secured a long-term lease with 10X Infrastructure Partners for GPU compute capacity.

Boost Run said that, as part of the deal, 10X has agreed to provide immediate access to 20 MW of GPU infrastructure capacity, with plans to scale to 111 MW across three sites through 2027.

Boost Run shares were up more than 18% in Friday’s pre-market trade. BRUN was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

BRUN Expands GPU Compute Capacity

Boost Run said that the initial 20 MW capacity is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 at an existing, fully energized site, allowing the company to bring GPU capacity online without waiting for a new site to be built.

Boost Run said this will allow it to deploy GPUs faster as it works to meet customer demand for high-performance computing.

“The agreement with 10X reflects the strong alignment between our contracted demand and deployment capacity, as well as our proven colocation capabilities,” said Boost Run CEO Andrew Karos.

He added that the additional capacity provides “strong visibility into recurring revenue” as it brings capacity online for customers.

BRUN Reports First Earnings As A Public Company

Boost Run reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $31.1 million, up 270% from $8.4 million a year earlier, in its first earnings report since becoming a publicly traded company in May this year. The company’s total long-term contracted revenue stood at $1.9 billion after it added more than $1 billion in contracts during the quarter.

Wall Street expected Boost Run to report revenue of $32.2 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Boost Run ended the quarter with $120.2 million in unrestricted cash and expects to exit fiscal 2026 with approximately $400 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR).

“This is our first earnings call as a public company, and over the past quarter, we have added over $1 billion in contracts signed,” Karos said, while adding that Boost Run’s Total Contract Value (TCV) currently stands at $1.9 billion.

Boost Run currently operates six U.S. data center locations, with three additional sites scheduled to come online over the next six months. The company also expanded its data center partnerships by 125 MW, bringing total accessible power capacity to 253 MW.

Boost Run said it has fully committed and allocated a $1.44 billion purchase agreement with Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and is processing an additional $4 billion to $5 billion in compute hardware purchases across multiple OEMs. It also entered into 34 new finance lease agreements for GPU servers during the first half of 2026.

CFO Erik Guckel said the quarter reflected “the aggressive scaling of our infrastructure,” while noting that results were affected by transaction-related and non-cash accounting items tied to the company’s go-public transaction.

What Retail Traders Think Of BRUN Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Boost Run trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

BRUN stock is up 78% year-to-date. The Roundhill Neocloud ETF (NCLD) is up 12% over the past 12 months.

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