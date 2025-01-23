Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge

The market has largely interpreted the move as positive for Tesla’s margins, especially as Trump’s administration prepares to roll back pro-EV policies and eliminate tax rebates.

Tesla To Hike Canadian Prices In February As US Tariff Clash Looms: Retail Still On Edge
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

Shares of Tesla Inc. swung between gains and losses on Thursday morning after dropping over 2% in the previous session. 

The electric vehicle giant announced price increases across its Canadian lineup starting Feb.1, as per its Canadian website. Model 3 prices will rise by up to CA$9,000 ($6,253), while Model Y, Model S, and Model X variants will see increases of CA$4,000 each.

The market has largely interpreted the move as positive for Tesla’s margins, especially as President Donald Trump’s administration prepares to roll back pro-EV policies and eliminate tax rebates introduced during the Biden era. 

Screenshot 2025-01-23 at 10.17.13 AM.png TSLA sentiment and message volume Jan 23 at 10:15 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Despite this, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ for Tesla, the most-followed ticker on the platform with nearly one million watchers.

Some users expressed optimism about the stock potentially breaking resistance levels after two consecutive days in the red.

However, others voiced concerns about Tesla’s valuation ahead of its upcoming earnings report and declining sales in key markets.

The timing of the price hike is noteworthy, coming just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned of potential retaliation if Trump enforces a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports starting Feb. 1. 

Canada already imposes a 100% tariff on EV imports from China, including Tesla’s Shanghai-manufactured vehicles, according to Reuters.

According to Barron’s, automakers, including Tesla, often introduce price adjustments to spur demand toward the end of a quarter or year. 

However, this price increase comes early in the first quarter, suggesting a different strategic approach.

Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter earnings next week, with Wall Street projecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 on revenue of $27.11 billion.

The company has missed earnings and revenue estimates in three of its last four quarters, adding to investor caution.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

Recent Stories

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Elevance Health Stock Rises On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Dividend Boost: Retail's Over The Moon

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

Morgan Stanley CEO Reportedly Says Bank To Work With Regulators On Crypto Involvement: Retail’s Positive On BTC

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

American Electric Power Stock Upgraded To Buy At Guggenheim, Analysts Expect Utilities To Outperform In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon