Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s fourth “master plan,” focused on AI, robotics, and the humanoid robot Optimus, which he said could eventually make up most of the company’s value.

Tesla shares slipped last week, ending a streak of three consecutive weekly gains, and investors are now looking to the company’s newly unveiled “Master Plan Part IV” to see if it can provide the next lift.

For more than a year, CEO Elon Musk had teased the latest installment, the fourth in a series of “secret master plans” first launched in 2006 to explain Tesla’s broader mission and roadmap, Electrek noted.

Part II, released in 2016, remains incomplete, with Musk recently saying it may be finished “next year.” Part III, published in 2023, focused on scaling, though Tesla’s EV sales peaked that year and have since declined.

Master Plan Part IV, released on X late Monday, centers on artificial intelligence and robotics. Tesla described the plan as a blueprint for “sustainable abundance” that unifies hardware and software across electric vehicles, solar power, battery storage and humanoid robots.

The update is largely built around Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, which has had limited public demonstrations and is not yet commercially available.

Musk, however, said in a post on X that Optimus could ultimately account for nearly 80% of Tesla’s value. He described scaling both Optimus and Tesla’s full self-driving software as the “biggest factors” in achieving the new roadmap.

Tesla said the plan is built on guiding principles such as growth not requiring decline in other areas, innovation removing constraints, technology solving tangible problems and autonomy benefiting all of humanity.

Examples cited included solar and storage systems improving access to affordable electricity, autonomous vehicles reducing pollution and improving safety in dense cities, and Optimus performing repetitive or dangerous tasks to free people for other activities. The company stated that making advanced products affordable and available at scale was crucial to providing more people with access to its technology.

It added that previous phases cleared the runway for this stage, from the introduction of the Roadster to the Model S, X, 3 and Y, and its energy storage and solar businesses.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user on Stocktwits stated that Tesla’s string of “master plans” had worn thin, citing that the company had promised too much in the past.

Another user argued that Tesla’s stock had largely been riding on broader market momentum and warned that if sentiment turns bearish, Tesla could be among the hardest hit without its own catalyst.

Tesla’s stock has declined 17% so far in 2025.

