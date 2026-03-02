The starting price jumped from $59,990 on Feb. 20 to $69,990 effective March 1.

The cheaper trim keeps the same dual-motor setup but cuts interior materials, comfort features, and suspension upgrades.

Despite modest U.S. sales of 20,000 units last year, delivery timelines now stretch into 2027.

Tesla also highlighted over 8.4 billion miles logged by its FSD Supervised system, inching closer to its unsupervised autonomy ambitions.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares fell about 4% in overnight trading heading into Monday after the company raised the price of its newly introduced entry-level Cybertruck, reversing a brief period when the electric pickup was offered at its lowest-ever starting price.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cybertruck Entry Price Jumps 17% In 10 Days

Tesla launched its most affordable Cybertruck on Feb. 20 with a starting price of $59,990, positioning it below previous trims and closer to long-standing expectations of broader accessibility. However, effective March 1, the company increased the starting price to $69,990, marking a 17% jump and eliminating the temporary discount window that had lasted just 10 days.

CEO Elon Musk had indicated at launch on X that the promotional pricing would be available only briefly, noting that the eventual price would depend on demand. The adjustment also returns the entry-level configuration to the same pricing level as the rear-wheel-drive version Tesla discontinued in September 2025. The company has also removed the lease option for the newly launched variant.

Tesla Resets Cybertruck Price Ladder

With the latest revision, Tesla’s Cybertruck range resets across three tiers. The entry dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) version now begins at $69,990, while the premium AWD trim remains priced at $79,990 and the tri-motor Cyberbeast sits at $99,990.

When the Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, Musk projected a starting price of about $39,990, with the most advanced configuration expected to begin near $70,000. When production finally began in November 2023, actual pricing entered the market well above those early projections.

Same Powertrain, Fewer Comforts

The lower-priced variant retains the same dual-motor powertrain and roughly 325-mile estimated range as the premium AWD model, but its original cost savings were achieved through a simplified interior and reduced feature set.

Compared with higher trims, it substitutes textile seating for premium materials, pares back audio and comfort features, and replaces air suspension with coil springs, while also removing certain cabin technology elements.

Cybertruck Demand Lags, Wait Times Stretch

Cybertruck sales have so far fallen short of Tesla’s early ambitions. Around 20,000 units were sold in the U.S. last year, far below initial production targets. The company does not disclose Cybertruck deliveries separately; instead, it groups them within its “other models” category alongside the Model S and Model X.

Despite this, updated ordering timelines now suggest delivery wait times stretching into 2027 for the entry AWD version in some U.S. regions.

FSD Progress In Focus

Alongside pricing adjustments, Tesla highlighted progress in its Full Self-Driving Supervised (FSD) system, which has now logged more than 8.4 billion cumulative miles, according to company data. Musk has previously said that roughly 10 billion miles of real-world driving data may be needed to support safe unsupervised autonomy at scale.

During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk also said the Cybertruck platform could be used for autonomous intra-city cargo delivery, calling it suitable for short-distance urban logistics if consumer demand for the vehicle falls short of expectations.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “THE GREAT TESLA PRETENDING ROBOTAXI HOAX WILL PULL TESLA DOWN TO LOW $100S WITH OR WITHOUT CURRENT INDEX COLLAPSE.”

Another user said they “Definitely see a recovery at some point later on today.”

TSLA stock has declined 11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<