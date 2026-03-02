In post on X, Saylor wrote ‘Turn Of The Century’ pointing to Strategy’s 101th weekly Bitcoin purchase on Monday.

While Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $66,200, MSTR’s average cost per Bitcoin stands at over $76,000.

This put Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings at a loss of over 12%, amounting to around $7 billion.

Other Bitcoin treasury like Strive and Trump Media & Technology own less Bitcoin, but their percentage losses are much steeper.

Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor signaled on X that the company is on track to announce another Bitcoin (BTC) purchase on Monday after the apex cryptocurrency ended February with a near 15% loss.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“The Turn of the Century,” Saylor wrote on X alongside the signature ‘Orange Dot’ chart, hinting that the company continued accumulating Bitcoin this year after announcing its 100th buy in February.

Source: @saylor/X

MSTR’s stock edged 0.15% higher in overnight trade on Sunday, while Bitcoin’s price fell 1.45 in the last 24 hours to around $66,200. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Strategy’s shares improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on March 2 as of 1:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings

MSTR is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin with around 717,722 tokens on its balance sheet, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. At Bitcoin’s current price, the holdings are valued at around $47.65 billion.

The total amount Strategy has spent on acquiring that Bitcoin, however, stands higher at around $54.56 billion. On average, each Bitcoin cost Strategy $76,020, which puts Strategy’s holdings at a paper loss of around over 12%, amounting to $7 billion.

Other DATs Face Deeper Losses

Strive Asset Management (ASST), which also holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet, is currently looking at a paper loss of over 34%. It currently holds around 13,132 BTC, a notable uptick after its merger with Semler Scientific was finalized in January. Its average cost per Bitcoin is also much higher than MSTR at around $105,850.

ASST’s stock was down 1.26% in overnight trade on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘bullish’ territory.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) holds around 11,542 Bitcoin and is looking at unrealized losses of over 44%. DJT’s stock also moved lower overnight, down 1.4% in after-hours trade. Retail sentiment around the company rose to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Read also: Crypto Market Tumbles – $350M Liquidated After Trump Vows To Continue Iran Strikes

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<