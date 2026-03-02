While ACHR stock has taken a hit from a bearish Culper Research report, investors are optimistic about its partnership with Starlink ahead of earnings on Monday.

Archer Aviation said that under the agreement, it will install Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite internet system into its Midnight aircraft and conduct testing.

In early February, Culper Research shorted the company noted that the air taxi maker was misleading investors.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.17, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Archer Aviation stock closed nearly 3% higher last week, marking its best week since early January after the company announced a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink to provide connectivity to its air taxis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The news about the partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX is ahead of Archer Aviation’s fourth-quarter earnings on Monday after the markets close. This marks Starlink’s entry into the emerging air mobility category and an industry-first collaboration.

What Is The Starlink-Archer Partnership?

Archer Aviation said on Friday that under the agreement, it will install Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite internet system into its Midnight aircraft and conduct testing. The system is designed to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity during Midnight’s air taxi operations.

Midnight is Archer’s piloted electric air taxi designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter. Archer Aviation said that, beyond passenger internet access, Archer plans to use Starlink to enable communication among Midnight, pilots, and engineering teams on the ground.

Starlink’s LEO constellation is engineered to provide consistent, high-bandwidth coverage even at low flight altitudes and in dense urban environments where cellular coverage is often unreliable. Archer Aviation said that these characteristics make Starlink uniquely suited to next-generation aviation platforms, such as air taxis operating in and around cities at altitudes of approximately 1,500 feet.

ACHR’s Earnings Preview

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a Q4 loss per share of $0.17, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is still in the pre-revenue stage, and analysts have not set any expectations.

In early February, short seller Culper Research disclosed a bearish position in Archer Aviation Inc., alleging the air taxi maker had misled investors. The firm said that while Archer has claimed to have multiple aircraft in final assembly, it has yet to produce any completed units. Culper pointed to comments from May 2025, when Archer said it was assembling “multiple aircraft” for piloted testing later in the year.

The research outfit questioned why flight testing was halted and whether the company had finalized the design of its Midnight aircraft. It also claimed that flight logs show no ground or air testing activity over the past three months, raising further concerns about the program’s progress.

How Are Stocktwits Users’ Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Archer Aviation jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock rose more than 6%, and the ticker has seen a 50% spike in followers on the platform over the past year.

Shares of Archer Aviation have declined more than 10% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<