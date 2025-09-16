Musk’s vocal commitment to Tesla followed a 3.6% gain in shares on Monday, after the billionaire made his first purchase of the company’s shares in the open market since 2020.

Tesla stock (TSLA) gained 2.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, as CEO Elon Musk provided a detailed breakdown of his work schedule, indicating that the billionaire entrepreneur remains focused on his business empire.

"Daddy is very much home," Musk replied to a user on X in the early hours of Tuesday. He added that he has held back-to-back meetings across all Tesla departments on Monday, but with a particular focus on "AI/Autopilot, Optimus production plans, and vehicle production/delivery."

Musk's vocal commitment to Tesla followed a 3.6% gain in shares on Monday, after the Tesla co-founder made his first purchase of the company's shares in the open market since 2020.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk bought the 2.57 million Tesla shares in multiple tranches on Friday, with the aggregate purchase valued at nearly $1 billion.

"[I] am burning the midnight oil with Optimus engineering on Friday night, then redeye overnight to Austin, arriving 5 am, wake up to have lunch with my kids, and then spend all Saturday afternoon in deep technical reviews for the Tesla AI5 chip design," he posted. "Fly to Colossus II on Monday to walk the whole datacenter floor, review transformers and power production (excellent progress), depart midnight."

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Tesla was in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing. The stock was the top trending ticker among equities on Stocktwits.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:07 a.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company's drive toward AI capabilities also earned praise from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones, according to prominent Tesla investor Sawyer Merrit. "The improvements in the car's design, materials, finish, suspension/ride are very noticeable, as are the material improvements in FSD," Jonas reportedly said in a note after using the new 2026 Tesla Model Y compared to his old 2021 Model Y.

"But the biggest 'upgrade' for the car is hands down having Grok in the car with the long press of the microphone button on the wheel," Jonas reportedly noted.

Musk's reply boosted the morale of several retail traders on Stocktwits. "Go Elon! This is big trouble for the shorts," one bullish user wrote.

Tesla's stock, after struggling most of the year, has finally turned positive for 2025.

The company's board has proposed a $1 trillion pay package for Musk over the next decade, if the company meets certain milestones, including an increase in earnings, vehicle deliveries, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, as stated in the company's proposal.

