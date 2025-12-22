Musk said that FSD could “hopefully” be launched in the UAE next month.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) hit an all-time intraday high of $498.82 on Monday before paring back some of the gains after the reinstatement of CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation package and optimism around launch of the company’s autonomous driving technology in UAE.

TSLA stock traded 3% higher at $494.4 at the time of writing.

FDS In UAE

Musk said in a post on X on Monday that the company’s full self-driving driver assistance technology could “hopefully” be available in the UAE starting next month. The CEO was responding to another X user.

Screenshot of Musk's X post

Tesla’s FSD is currently available in certain countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. The carmaker is also looking to facilitate the rollout of the technology in Europe with potential approval in the Netherlands in 2026.

Musk’s Pay Package Resolved

On Friday, Delaware’s highest court reinstated Musk’s controversial 2018 compensation package at Tesla, reversing a lower-court ruling that had voided the package in 2024 upon deeming it too big. In a unanimous decision on Friday, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that rescinding Musk’s 2018 stock-based compensation plan was improper and said that canceling the package “leaves Musk uncompensated for his time and efforts over a period of six years,” concluding that full rescission was an inequitable remedy.

The pay package, approved by Tesla shareholders in 2018 and again in 2024, was initially valued at about $56 billion.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a separate, performance-based pay plan that could be worth up to $1 trillion. Under the fresh package, Musk could be awarded up to 423.7 million in shares of Tesla over the next 10 years in installments when the company meets certain milestones, including an increase in earnings, vehicle deliveries, robotaxis, and humanoid robots.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘extremely high’ to ‘high’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained 22% this year and by about 15% over the past 12 months.

